Local Calendar: Monday 5/28 – Thursday 5/31

MONDAY 5/28

MUSIC

Strange Creek Campout: Camp Kee-Wanee, 1 Health Camp Rd., Greenfield.

Baby and Me: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Free. Wheeler Memorial Library, 49 East Main St., Orange. 978-544-2495.

Paradise City Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Live music, 260 artists. Three County Fairgrounds, 54 Fair St., Northampton.

MUSIC

Beat Stress, Building Community: Drumming with Ellen Clegg: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. $14. $65 for six weeks or $14 per drop in, no one turned away. Discover the impressive and inspiring healing power of drumming for ourselves and our community. Improv 6-6:45, Rhythms and Techniques 6:45-7:15. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. 413-824-8813. ellen@ellenclegg.com.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5 NYC-based harmonica and vibraphone master Hendrik Meurkens will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

The Northamptones: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Comedy in the Wheelhouse with host Jon Ross: 8 p.m. Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

WEDNESDAY 5/30

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F. Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the Valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

Open Mic at the Harp: May 30, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Sir Sly: May 30, 8:30 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: May 30, 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Auguste and Alden: May 30, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: May 30, 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

THURSDAY 5/31

MUSIC

Barbara Cassidy Band: 7:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. featuring Roland LaPierre,Joe Graveline and Nina Gross, and Pat & Tex with Avery & White Free. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Last Thursday Band: 8:45 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Len Desrochers: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Abigail Stauffer & the Wisdom: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

The Definite Maybes: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mile Twelve Bluegrass & Low Lily: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Northern Roots Presents: Noctambule: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

Reanimate the Baystate: Spanish for Hitchhiking, Arvilla: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. The Sierra Grille, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. rrobinson1980@gmail.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Too Gay To Function/Beau Mahadev/Girl Cock/Stampeter: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

West End Blend: 8 p.m. $10 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Uncertain Distances: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. Dance Artists Meredith Bove and Lailye Weidman in Residence at A.P.E. Ltd Gallery with Uncertain Distances. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 14135865553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

