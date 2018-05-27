Pick of the Day 5/28: Paradise City Arts Festival

It’s year 24 for the Paradise City Arts Festival, and 250 artists from 20 states are prepared to thrill you with their original works of art and one of kind crafts. Because the Festival is directed by artists, you can be sure the very best in ceramics, painting, art glass, furniture, mixed media, sculpture, woodworking, and more will fill the many tables and tents at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton. New renovations include three carpeted buildings connected by covered walkways. It’s truly a rain or shine event you can enjoy. Good food by local chefs; music and activities will keep guests happy. Monday is the last day. 3 County Fairgrounds 54 Old Ferry Rd., off Rte. 9 Northampton.

