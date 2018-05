Aaron Brando, a.k.a. DJ Hip Socket, has been practicing and running Pollinate Ecstatic Dance for 10 years. Ecstatic dance is a free form dance, and Pollinate works hard to establish a safe environment for expression and dance.

Brando talks about the variety of people who come to dance and what it has been like to watch the dance community flourish over the past decade. The 10-year anniversary is taking place June 1 at 25 Main St. in Northampton from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Related Posts