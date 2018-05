Clean and sleek, L.A. indie group Sir Sly comes to Northampton Wednesday, May 30. Front man Landon Jacobs’ cool, light voice combined with instrumentalists Jason Suwito and Hayden Coplen make this synth-rock trio a must see. Their 2017 Don’t You Worry, Honey spawned two Alt Rock chart hits with “High” and “Run.” 8:30 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

