Say goodbye to May 2018 — it’s been real. But you have one last night together so go spend it with a line of up of music at Luthier’s Co-Op in Easthampton. The music starts at 7 p.m., and three acts are scheduled to perform. Pamela and Anand at 7 p.m., Barbara Cassidy Band at 7:45, and Last Thursday Band at 8:45. Enjoy and relax and ease May out with a song.

