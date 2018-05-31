Pick of the Day 6/1: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

When I was a kid, I thought Close Encounters of the Third Kind was one of the dumbest movies I’d ever seen; but now the nostalgic feels are off the chart. It’s definitely one of those movies you should see. It was 1977 and interstellar adventure was all the rage. Stephen Spielberg was peaking, and Star Wars had changed the world. But this story wasn’t set in a galaxy far far away — this story was set near Muncie, Indiana. Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) experiences a most extraordinary event in the night sky and it leads him (and others) on a life altering journey. It was nominated for eight Oscars, groundbreaking fx, and composer extraordinaire John Williams caps off the big screen experience. Take your tin foil hat! This is the 4K restoration of the 1997 Director’s Cut. 9:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.