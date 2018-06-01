Local Calendar: Friday 6/1- Sunday 6/3

FRIDAY 6/1

MUSIC

Bob Stabach 4tet: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Friday and Saturday from 6-9pm. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

The Station: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd, Easthampton.

The Mary Jane Jones: 8 p.m. The Mary Jane Jones bring their Swing and Vintage Soul sounds to GCA! $12 – $15. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race Street, Holyoke. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Old Flame w/Added Color: 9:30 p.m. Free. Fitzwilly’s, 23 Main St., Northampton. 413-387-5795. honeypotsbuzz@gmail.com.

Party of 2: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. All Ages. No cover. 6 to 10 pm. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Pulp Poetry Slam & Music Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Twice a month Pulp has a poetry slam, poetry feature, & music open mic. $5. 17 and under free. Eastworks Rm 160, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. pulppoetryslam@gmail.com.

The Sweetback Sisters w/Eavesdrop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $20 – $25. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Free. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle Street, Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Serious Play Fringe Fundraising Performance: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Serious Play presents 3 fundraising shows for exchange with Edinburgh Fringe Festival, featuring The Red Guitar and DO IT NOW: Manual Override $20 at the door. Hallie Flanagan Studio Theater, 122 Green Street, Northampton. 4135887439. seriousplaytheatre@gmail.com.

Late Nights: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 9:45 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

SATURDAY 6/2

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Bent Knee with Gatherers and OroborO: 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center S.t, Northampton.

The LaRK Jazz Trio: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Interesting and specific jazz standards and originals. Instruments include a tenor or alto sax, along with an upright bass and a guitar. Free. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main Street[, Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413.341.3161.

The Chicken Yard: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Peace, Love, and Groove Party- An Evening of 1960s Fun: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Get decked out in your grooviest threads, come to the Pacific Lodge for an evening of 1960s fun! $50. Pacific Lodge, Amherst. 413-256-0678. amhersthistory@gmail.com.

The Screaming Hearts, CityState, When Pluto Was A Planet: 7 p.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St, Northampton.

Shaker Barn Music: Sweetback Sisters: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield.

Sip, Listen and Unwind: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Black Birch Vineyard, 108 Straits Road, Hatfield.

Taylor McCoy Trio: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.All Ages. No cover. 6 to 10 pm. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Wild Taxi: A Tribute to Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin performed by Satinwood featuring Chapin’s: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Laugh with the LIONS – Comedy Hypnosis Show: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First Street, Pittsfield.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

SUNDAY 6/3

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Concerts on the Canal: Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio: 3 p.m. Claude Bolling: “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio“ with Sue Kurian, flute; Meg Kelsey Wright, piano; Lynn Lovell, bass. Free. gateway city arts, 92 Race Street, Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Good Old War: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St, Northampton. Kirtan with Dave Russell: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Call and response singing of simple Sanskrit chants from gentle (like being hugged) to totally rocking. $12 – $20 donation level but not required. The Yoga Sanctuary, Thornes Market, 150 Main St., Northampton. 413-374-0789. dave@daverussellkirtan.com.

Live Music on The Deck: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all Summer long! Check platformsportsgrill.com for the complete schedule. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413.341.3161.

The Monday Project: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Circus Of The Stars: 4 p.m. $13 – $18. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St/, Lenox.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. Free, 21+ Free. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave/, Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

Hatchery Spring Dance Showcase: 2 p.m. SCDT’s dynamic teen dance company shares a bounty of dance- from Hip Hop to Ballet. $10 – $20. kids/seniors $10. STUDIO4, 25 Main St., 4th floor, Northampton. 413 695 1799. jenscdt@gmail.com.

