Pick of the Day 6/3: Beast

By - Jun 1, 2018

Want a little creepy end to your weekend?  Check out Beast, a new film at Amherst Cinema.  Here’s the gist: Moll is 27 and still living at home and is finding it hard to break away from her stifling family.  She meets Pascal, “a free-spirited stranger,” who turns her world upside down. Moll moves in with Pascal, finally freeing herself, but when Pascal is arrested as a “key suspect in a series of of brutal murders, she is left isolated and afraid.” Sounds like Moll has a problem. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Gina Beavers

