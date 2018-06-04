Local Calendar: Monday 6/4 – Thursday 6/7

MONDAY 6/4

MUSIC

An Evening with Gaelic Storm: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

We Made a Thing: A Tiny Audience Show: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to this weekly super casual – and totally free! – “tiny audience” improv show featuring Pam Victor and Scott Braidman. Free. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. info@happiervalley.com.

TUESDAY 6/5

MUSIC

Beat Stress, Building Community: Drumming with Ellen Clegg: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Discover the impressive and inspiring healing power of drumming for ourselves and our community. $14 per drop in, no one turned away. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. 413-824-8813. ellen@ellenclegg.com.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Berkshires based vocalist Wanda Houston will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. $5. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Stage/Film/Dance

Luthier’s Comedy Night: 7:00-8:00. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage Street, Easthampton.

WEDNESDAY 6/6

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Free. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 1-413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor! Free every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Dave Hause: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

JFK Band Concert: 6:30 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. the harp irish pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Wednesday Tunes: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians. Come dine in The Bistro while enjoying great live tunes! Free. Tips accepted. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

THURSDAY 6/7

MUSIC

Albert Castiglia: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. $5 at the door. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Falltown String Band: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. roots rock, folk, country, bluegrass and blues. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863 -2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Featuring Bruce Colegrove, Sheryl Stanton, Boys of the Landfill . Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Jared and John: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for an evening of great songs and acoustic guitar with Jared Quinn and John Caban. All Ages. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Lez Zeppelin: 9 p.m. $18 – $23. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Pinedrop: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Paul Carpenter: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Prince Birthday Tribute at the Sierra Grille: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. A Prince Bday Tribute night with performances by: The Big Y, The Fawns,

Science Fight, The Original Cowards, The X True Demographic $3. the sierra grille, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. acornsintheblender@gmail.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 41-34-3161.

Tracy Bonham, Blake Morgan: 7 p.m. $15 – $18. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Upstate Rubdown: 8:30 p.m. $8 – $13. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 7 p.m. $10 – $25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

