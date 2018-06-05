Pick of the Day 6/5: Northampton Jazz Workshop

Paul Arslanian, George Kaye, and Jon Fisher make up The Green Street Trio; for almost ten years, they’ve performed with a guest artist each Tuesday at City Sports Grille as the Northampton Jazz Workshop. This week they’re bringing in vocalist Wanda Houston. Houston has performed on and off Broadway and around the world. Her jazz and R+B stylings make her a popular act. Wanda will be leading the trio this week starting at 7:30. There’s a jazz jam after the show, so stick around! City Grille at SpareTime, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton.
Don Braden – I Mean You – Northampton Jazz Workshop
Here's Don Braden taking us all on a little musical trip through a Monk tune called "I Mean You". So sorry it got cut off. Beuatifull night of music and a really nice jam session after the concert. Jimmy Madison on drums, George Kaye on bass and Paul Arslanian on piano.
Posted by Northampton Jazz Workshop on Wednesday, May 16, 2018