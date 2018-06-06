Local Calendar Thursday 6/7 – Sunday 6/11

THURSDAY 6/7

MUSIC

Albert Castiglia: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. $5 at the door. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Falltown String Band: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. roots rock, folk, country, bluegrass and blues. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863 -2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Featuring Bruce Colegrove, Sheryl Stanton, Boys of the Landfill . Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Jared and John: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for an evening of great songs and acoustic guitar with Jared Quinn and John Caban. All Ages. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Lez Zeppelin: 9 p.m. $18 – $23. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Pinedrop: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Paul Carpenter: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Prince Birthday Tribute at the Sierra Grille: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. A Prince Bday Tribute night with performances by: The Big Y, The Fawns,

Science Fight, The Original Cowards, The X True Demographic $3. the sierra grille, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. acornsintheblender@gmail.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 41-34-3161.

Tracy Bonham, Blake Morgan: 7 p.m. $15 – $18. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Upstate Rubdown: 8:30 p.m. $8 – $13. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 7 p.m. $10 – $25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

FRIDAY 6/8

MUSIC

Alex Tuohey: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. No Cover. Join us on the Luxe patio for an evening of great songs and electric guitar with Alex Tuohey. All Ages. 6- 10 pm. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Arts Night Out: Where We Are, True Places, Cool Hand Ukes, Ukulele Scramble: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 413-570-0040. accounts@clickworkspace.org.

Carole Abe Smith ~ Valley Jazz Divas: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Antenna Cloud Concert #1: LADAMA (Festival opening party + outdoor concert!): 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Antenna Cloud Farm, 25 Green Hill Rd., Gill.

Court Etiquette: 8 p.m. $10 Adv / $13 Door 16+. Court Etiquette, plus Sunshine Brothers Inc & Today Junior. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

The Dead Collective: 8 p.m. $8 – $12. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Green River Festival at Arts Night Out in Pulaski Park: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pulaski Park, 240 Main St., Northampton.

Hu: Sound of Soul: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sound of Soul Event, every 2nd Friday. People of all beliefs welcome . Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. 413-584-5327. dorothyb@crocker.com.

I Am My Own Wife: 7 p.m. May 31 and June 6-7 at 7 p.m.; June 1-2 and 8-9 at 8 p.m.; and June 3, 4 p.m. $18-$22 advance (brownpapertickets); $25 at door. Pauline Productions presents drama by Doug Wright. Ashfield Congregational Church, Ashfield. PaulineLive.com.

KICK – The INXS Experience: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

KRS-One: 9 p.m. $25 – $45. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Friday and Saturday from 6-9pm. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Live Music: Ray Mason: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Made Men: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Patti T Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Free. Patti T on guitar and vocals and featuring Rick King on guitar. Just the blues. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Phil Ochs Song Night: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $10 – $30 self-determined sliding scale Presented by Sonny Ochs and Mt. Toby Concerts. First Church, 165 Main St., Amherst. 413-336-2589. diacrowe@yahoo.com.

The Sea The Sea: 7:30 p.m. $12. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $18 Advance / $22 At the Door. Contemporary folk and pop singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney. 802-387-0102. stobro@svcable.net.

Troll 2 and Austin & Elliott: 8 p.m. $10. High-octane night of punk/folk drive, cutting harmonies, & dark tales. Troll 2 rock fiddle, bass, guitar, mandolin. A&E stomp & harmonize with edge. Montague Bookmill, 440 Greenfield Rd., Montague. 781-690-6617. ctesongs@gmail.com.

Ukulele Jam: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Intermediate ukulele jam meets weekly. We play from the book The Daily Ukulele. Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle St., Hadley. 413-584-7451. luna.hadleylibrary@gmail.com.

Uncle Hal’s Crabgrass Band: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Folk, blues, originals – always a pleasure. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

World Music Collider! #3: Mdou Moctar & Locobeach: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. $15 – $40 sliding scale. Proceeds benefit the FNTG. Double bill! – psychedelic disco cumbia & Tuareg tra Williamsburg Grange, 12 Main St., Williamsburg. 413-687-5584. worldmusiccollider@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Out on a Limb: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 VIP, $15 adults, $10 youth. NECCA as presents Out on a Limb. Multiple performances 6/8 – 6/10 at our new custom built Trapezium. New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Dr., Brattleboro. 802-254-9780. info@necenterforcircusarts.com.

SATURDAY 6/9

MUSIC

5th Annual Talent Show – Finals Night: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Palmer Historical & Cultural Center, 2072 Main St., Three Rivers.

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $20. 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main St., New Salem.

CO2: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Date Night: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Bring a date and hear the band Date Night play popular covers and originals. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413- 863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Driftwood: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $12 – $16. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Juno in June!: 7:30 p.m. $10 – $40. Juno Orchestra, VT’s newest professional chamber orchestra, engages musicians from the tri-state area. Eric Bartlett, featured soloist.Brattleboro featured soloist.Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro. 802-380-9550. zoneastes@msn.com.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Katherine First and the Kitchen Party: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Katherine First & The Kitchen Party bring Celtic, Cape Breton, Bluegrass, and Appalachian together in a celebration of traditional music for all ages. No cover charge but please stay for dinner. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long. Friday and Saturday from 6-9pm. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Tom Savoy: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luthier’s Jazz Night: 5:45 p.m. – 11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Muck And The Mires, The Feldons: 9 p.m. $5 – $10. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Northampton Community Music Center Family Concert Series: Mr. Liam: 11 a.m. $5. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W Bay Rd., Amherst.

Northeast Fiddlers’ Convention: 10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. $20 – $45. $100 High Note Ticket. Workshops by Bill and the Belles, Tara Linhardt, and Nils Fredland, A jam in the historic round stone barn, instrument contests, and a Square Dance. Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield. 413 429 1176. beth@oldtonemusicfestival.com.

Paul de Jong with Matthew Gold: 8 p.m. $12. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Pints in the Park: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of – Children under 12 Free. It’s the 2nd annual Pints in the Park! Join us for an afternoon of live music, tasty food and local brews, all to help kick off W. MA Beer Week. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. 413-773-0333. Thepeoplespint@gmail.com.

Rootstock: Home (A benefit featuring music and art from the valley): 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. A benefit featuring live music and art from the valley. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-270-4522. cait@gatewaycityarts.com.

Salsa in Pulaski Park: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Bringing Communities together with Latin Dance and the beautiful culture it creates. Pulaski Park, 240 Main St., Northampton. 347-398-1259. raucoin2474@gmail.com.

Second Saturday Coho Concert: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10-20 suggested donation. Award winning talents Sean Altman and Jack Skuller in a tribute to The Everly Brothers. Check firstfridayconcerts.com Pioneer Valley Cohousing, 120 Pulpit HIll Rd., North Amherst.

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Steve Westfield with the Lonesome Brothers, Jerks On the Loose, Jim Joe Greedy: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. $5. 13th Floor Music Lounge, 99 Main St., Florence. 413-586-5705.

Teen Open Mic Night: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Energy Park in downtown, Greenfield.

Valley Jazz Voices: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. 30-member jazz vocal ensemble sings with jazz trio Jim Argiro, piano, George Kaye, bass and Kade Parkin, drums. Free. Cultural Chaos, Cottage St., Easthampton. 914-329-4682. valleyjazzvoices@gmail.com.

Vermont Jazz Center Presents Eugene Uman’s Convergence Project: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro.

Wildcat O’Halloran Band: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Join us on the Luxe patio for an evening of rockin’ Blues with the Wildcat O’Halloran Band. All Ages. 6- 10 pm. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Happier Valley Comedy Show: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $13.The Ha-Ha’s perform The Armando featuring monologist, WRSI’s Joan Holliday! The Ha-Ha’s will also be joined by The Majesters. Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton. scott@happiervalley.com.

More Improv More Better Showcase and Jam: 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. Open improv jam and short performance. Play improv games lead by a Happier Valley Comedy School. Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton. scott@happiervalley.com.

Out on a Limb: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 VIP, $15 adults, $10 youth. Witness powerful acts of guts and grace as NECCA as presents Out on a Limb. Multiple performances 6/8 – 6/10 at our new custom built Trapezium. New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Dr., Brattleboro. 802-254-9780. info@necenterforcircusarts.com.

SUNDAY 6/10

MUSIC

An Evening with Mary Lambert: 7:30 p.m. $30 – $35. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

The Argiro Quintet, with special guests Juke Joint Jazz: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Juno in June!: 3 p.m. $10 – $40. Juno Orchestra, VT’s newest professional chamber orchestra, engages musicians from the tri-state area. Eric Bartlett, featured soloist. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro. 802-380-9550. zoneastes@msn.com.

John Caban & Jared Quinn: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Live Music on The Deck: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free. The Deck at Union Station has live music all Summer long! Every Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. Check platformsportsgrill.com for the complete schedule. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Melissa Etheridge: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $71 – $146. $15 ArtSmart available at Box Office for under age 30. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Open Mic at Mill 180 Park: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Russellers lead this very welcoming Open Mic every second Sunday. Come early to add your name to the list. Delicious food and drink available. Mill 180 Park, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. 413-977-1538. art@susannawhite.com.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413 863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Coppelia: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington.

Pineapple Dance Studio Presents: Space: The Final Frontier: 4 p.m. $10 – $25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Drinks and food available. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

