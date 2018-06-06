Pick of the Day 6/7: Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival

Cycling is a religion for a lot of folks I’ve known over the years. If it yours (and even if it’s not) check out the Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival (See Jack Brown’s Cinemadope) tonight at the Academy of Music. The first film is called Highest to Lowest, about five friends who attempt to cycle from Australia’s lowest point Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre to the summit of Mount Kociuszko, the continent’s highest point. Here’s the real kicker: one is blind, another has difficulty breathing and the third can’t walk. Curiosity piqued? 7 p.m. Academy of Music, Main St., Northampton.

