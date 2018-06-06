Pick of the Day 6/8: Northampton Arts Night Out

How can two people be wrong? Both Dave Eisenstadter and Chris Goudreau chose Northampton Arts Night Out as their Staff Picks this week. Dave recommends CLICK Workspace which will host some ukulele bands that will perform in conjunction with two photography exhibits. CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 6-8 p.m. Chris Goudreau says the Green River Festival at Arts Night Out is the way to go. The Sea The Sea and Twisted Pine will perform in Pulaski Park with a rain location at the Parlor Room. Pulaski Park, Northampton. Of course, there’s so much more to do, as well, so don’t limit yourself.

