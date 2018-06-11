Local Calendar: Monday 6/11 – Thursday 6/14

MONDAY 6/11

MUSIC

Music Mondays Cafe ~ An Evening with Peter Eldridge: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. $15 adults / $10 students cash at the door. .June Music Mondays Cafe features Peter Eldridge and an evening of piano and vocal pop, jazz, standards and original works. Doors at 6:30 ~ Music at 7. Gaylord Memorial Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. 413-250-3540. anzfam4@gmail.com.

Open-Mic Night: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

TUESDAY 6/12

MUSIC

Beat Stress, Building Community: Drumming with Ellen Clegg: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. $14 per drop in, no one turned away. Discover the impressive and inspiring healing power of drumming for ourselves and our community. Improv 6-6:45, Rhythms and Techniques 6:45-7:15. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. 413-824-8813. ellen@ellenclegg.com.

David Keenan: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. Burlington, VT based master trumpeter Ray Vega will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Make It Funny Open Mic Comedy: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Sprinngfield.

WEDNESDAY 6/13

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Beatnik Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Open Mic at the Ashfield Lake House, 2nd Wednesday of every month. Poetry, music, art, writings, readings, presentations, rants. Open to everyone! The Ashfield Lake House, 141 Buckland Rd., Ashfield. 413-628-0158. beatnik.openmic@gmail.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com..

Of Montreal: 8 p.m. $20 – $25. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke, MA 01040, Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the harp irish pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Ray Mason Band: 7 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1011.

Southampton Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free Summer Concerts in Southampton. Conant Park Pavilion, 38 East St., Southampton. 413 687 5282. debdamico@charter.net.

THURSDAY 6/14

MUSIC

Albert Lee: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $5 at the door. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Featuring Jennie McAvoy, Strawberry Afternoon. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mary Gauthier: 7 p.m. $25 – $30. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Ray Mason: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for an intimate musical experience with Ray Mason. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Unraveling America’s Musical Roots: 7 p.m. Free. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. 413-594-1800×3. cpl@chicopeepubliclibrary.org.

Women Of The World Unite – Prayer Of The Mothers Ensemble feat. Yael Deckelbaum: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $22 – $27. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

