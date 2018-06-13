Staff Picks: Pub Sing, Mutlu, and Deus Ex Machina

Pub sing at McNeill’s // Saturday, June 16

There isn’t enough singing in our pubs around here. But McNeill’s in Brattleboro is working to fix that. Led by Tony Barrand and Amanda Witman, the bar is open for sea shanties, work songs, pub songs, and all the rest. Open to all. NcNeill’s Brewery, 90 Elliot St., Brattleboro. 3-5 p.m. Free.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Mutlu // Tuesday, June 19

Mutlu is a soulful, singer-songwriter from Philadelphia and he’s a proud first-generation American of Turkish descent. He’s built a substantial fan base back home in the City of Brotherly Love and he’s shared the stage and studio with heavyweights Darryl Hall, Adele, and The Blind Boys of Alabama. He’s at the Iron Horse June 19; the show starts at 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. $20.

— Chris Goudreau

Deus Ex Machina // Wednesday, June 20- Sunday, June 24

In Deus Ex Machina, audience members are invited to explore the historic Shea Theater in Turners Falls. The Shea has a bit of a checkered but fascinating history, and “through a carefully-curated experience [the audience] will get the chance to play with the ghosts of the building in exciting and sometimes unexpected ways.” Only 24 people per show, so don’t dawdle! The Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. $25.

— Gina Beavers

