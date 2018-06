It makes my job easy when my picks make their own plugs! Singer songwriter Brooke Annibale posted this on Twitter Friday afternoon: “Playin in Northampton, MA this Sunday night@ParlorRoomMusic with Ben Jaffe! Everybody bring your dads cause it’s Father’s Day and they love you.” What she said! Check her out tonight at The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

