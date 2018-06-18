Local Calendar: Monday 6/18 – Thursday 6/21

MONDAY 6/18

MUSIC

AMHERST JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. With vocalist Ethel Lee. No cover, free parking and great food. Union Station Grand Ballroom, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-253-1607. info@amherstjazzorchestra.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

On Chesil Beach: Amherst Cinema. 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Pioneer Valley Ballet Presents: Celebration of Dance: 6 p.m. $10 – $20. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

The Seagull: Amherst Cinema. 28 Amity St., Amherst.

TUESDAY 6/19

MUSIC

Mutlu: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NYC vocalist Nicole Pasternak + saxophonist Ralph Lalama will be the guest soloists with the Green Street Trio. $5. City Sports Grille, 525Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Trevor Hall: 8 p.m. $25. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke, MA 01040, Holyoke.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Make It Funny Open Mic Comedy: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield.

WEDNESDAY 6/20

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorway

Creacion Latin Big Band (Always Free): 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor! Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Junior Brown: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Ray Mason: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production of Deus Ex Machina on June 20-24th at the Shea Theatre in Turners Fall Only 24 participants per show. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-522-1445. lmciner@gmail.com.

THURSDAY 6/21

MUSIC

British Dance Invasion: 7 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Colorway Album Release with Easy Weasel, Featuring Chris Collingwood: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 advance, $12 at the door. Colorway has been keeping the spirit of rock music alive in the valley for five years. New album release party with Easy Weasel opening. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $5 at the door. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Featuring Russ Thomas, Austin & Elliott, Daniel hales, and the frost heaves. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Half Shaved Jazz: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Piano led quartet plays jazz and funk. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Legendary Reggae Artist Junior Reid: 8:30 p.m. $25 – $30. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Sage King: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

SweetPond: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Liz Longley: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mason Jennings: 8 p.m. $20 – $25. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke, MA 01040, Holyoke.

Massachusetts Walking Tour Concert: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mark Mandeville and Raianne Rochards perform Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Noah Lis: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for a special evening with Noah Lis from THE VOICE, 2014. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Thursday Experiment, hosted by Bonnie Kane, presents the cutting edge of improvising and experimental music, with new shows monthly. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race Street, Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Join DJ Greg for Karaoke every Thursday night from 9pm-1am. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Vilray: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Road to Mecca: 7:30 p.m. Silverthorne Theatre presents Athol Fugard drama. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 413-768-7514.

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. only 24 participants per show. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-5221-445. lmciner@gmail.com.

