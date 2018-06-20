Pick of the Day 6/20: Junior Brown at the Iron Horse

Okay, honestly, I can’t stand new country music; it’s a horrible thing. I absolutely despise it. So when somebody like Junior Brown blows into town, it’s an opportunity to hear country music done right. Junior Brown’s a country guitarist and singer, and he’s not like Brad Paisley or Zac Brown or whoever else is hot in Nascar Nation right now. No, Junior Brown’s been playing since the ’60s which means he’s a for real country musician (Johnny Cash, Charlie Pride, Merle Haggard real). Anyway, he’s at the Iron Horse tonight, ten gallon hat and all, and of course he’s got his “guit-steel” double neck guitar. He invented it himself back in 1985; it’s a signature twang that’s makes you feel all kinds of good. If that’s not enough, he also throws in some surf rock. That’s worth the price of admission right there. The Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

