Local Calendar: Thursday 6/21- Sunday 6/24

THURSDAY 6/21

MUSIC

British Dance Invasion: 7 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Colorway Album Release with Easy Weasel, Featuring Chris Collingwood: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 advance, $12 at the door. Colorway has been keeping the spirit of rock music alive in the valley for five years. New album release party with Easy Weasel opening. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $5 at the door. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Featuring Russ Thomas, Austin & Elliott, Daniel hales, and the frost heaves. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Half Shaved Jazz: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Piano led quartet plays jazz and funk. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Legendary Reggae Artist Junior Reid: 8:30 p.m. $25 – $30. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Sage King: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

SweetPond: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Liz Longley: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mason Jennings: 8 p.m. $20 – $25. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke, MA 01040, Holyoke.

Massachusetts Walking Tour Concert: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Mark Mandeville and Raianne Rochards perform Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Noah Lis: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for a special evening with Noah Lis from THE VOICE, 2014. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Thursday Experiment, hosted by Bonnie Kane, presents the cutting edge of improvising and experimental music, with new shows monthly. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race Street, Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Join DJ Greg for Karaoke every Thursday night from 9pm-1am. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Vilray: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Road to Mecca: 7:30 p.m. Silverthorne Theatre presents Athol Fugard drama. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 413-768-7514.

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. only 24 participants per show. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-5221-445. lmciner@gmail.com.

FRIDAY 6/22

MUSIC

Aidan and Jared: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for an amazing night of acoustic guitar music with Jared Quinn and Aidan O’Brien. 6 to 10 pm. All ages. No Cover. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Aimee Mann: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $30 – $70. $15. Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer Aimee Mann began her solo career in 1993 with the album Whatever. ArtSmart tickets for under age 30 available at Box. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 4135280100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Amherst Community Band – The Animal Kingdom: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Amherst Community Band conducted by Tim Todd Anderson opens their summer season in Sweetser Park with a tribute to music about animals. Sweetser Park, Lessey St., Amherst Center. 413-345-2945. ann@amherstdowntown.com.

Ben Caplan: 7 p.m. $12 – $15. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

BluGroove: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Blues instrumentals. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

British Dance Invasion: 7 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Christopher Bakriges Quartet – Clear and Present: 8 p.m. $20, $10 students. Bing Arts Center, 716 Sumner Ave., Springfield. 413-731-9730. brian@bingartscenter.org.

Dance Party with DJ Miami Hypez: 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Dance the night away every Friday and Saturday night with DJ Miami Hypez from 10pm – 1:30am. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Faculty Showcase Concert: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25 family(2+). 7pm. $15 general admission, $10 students/seniors, Northampton-Community Music-Center, 139 South St., Northampton. 413-362-9798. sam@ncmc.net.

The Grass Is Dead: Performing The Grateful Dead in a Bluegrass Style: 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Late Nights: Life of Brian: 9:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Tom & Corrie: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

MOD with Molly Steinmark: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Music Under The Grow Lights with the Cool Hand Ukes: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ($5 pints!) Free. Enjoy rock n ‘roll, blues and some good old classics played with fresh style. Family oriented, delicious food & affordable drinks. Mill 180 Park, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. 413-977-1538. mill180parkbooking.

The Nields: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The Station: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

TAUK: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $15 – $20. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. only 24 participants per show. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-5221-445. lmciner@gmail.com.

The Road to Mecca: 7:30 p.m. Silverthorne Theatre presents Athol Fugard drama. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 413-768-7514.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

SATURDAY 6/23

MUSIC

Bad Bad Hats: 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Dance Party with DJ Miami Hypez: 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Dance the night away every Friday and Saturday night with DJ Miami Hypez. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

FBGM/House Sparrow/The True Jacqueline: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Floyd’s Row: 7 p.m. Winchendon Music Festival, First Congregational Church, Winchendon.

KAKI KING w/s/g Treya, Pamela Means, Wooly Mar: 7 p.m. $28 – $36. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Kid Gulliver and The Deep State: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Two Boston based power pop bands. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863 -2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Kidspace Opening Reception Come to Your Senses: Art to See, Smell, Hear, Taste, and Touch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

LeFox Tea: An After Pride Tea Dance: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $5 – $10. Pushkin Gallery, 4 Federal St., Greenfield.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Live Music: Wildcat O’Halloran: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lyra Lab 9000: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. NECCA-New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Dr., Brattleboro.

Magic Dick (of The J. Geils Band) & Shun Ng: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Piper Hopkins: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Rocky Hill Revival: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us on the Luxe patio for one of the areas best acoustic Bluegrass bands, Rocky Hill Revival. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

The Wailers: 8 p.m. The legendary Wailers band returns to bring its revolutionary sound to fans around the world. $30 – $70. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Wild Heart – A Tribute to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at Glendale Ridge Vineyard: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Wine by the glass. Bring your lawn chair. Picnics welcome. No outside alcohol. Glendale Ridge Vineyard, 155 Glendale Rd, Southampton. 413-527-0164. mary@glendaleridgevineyard.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. only 24 participants per show. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-5221-445. lmciner@gmail.com.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Wilbraham United Players produces Beauty and the Beast: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $20 – $25 $5 Discount for Students and Seniors. Beauty and the Beast. Minnechaug Regional High School, 621 Main St., Wilbraham.

SUNDAY 6/24

MUSIC

A Voice for ALS: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Concert with NBC Voice star Terry McDermott to benefit the ALS Association. Union Station, 125 Pleasant St., Northampton. 781-255-8884. ashley.corbin@als-ma.org.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

BMC Madrigal Singers: Magical Madrigals & More!: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

Concert #2: THE HANDS FREE: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Antenna Cloud Farm, 25 Green Hill Rd., Gill.

Davina & The Vagabonds: 7 p.m. $15 – $18. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Jazz Brunch: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gardner Ale House, 74 Parker St., Gardner.

Live Music: Spunk N Sass: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lyra Lab 9000: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. NECCA-New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Dr., Brattleboro.

Red Wanting Blue: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St, Northampton.

Standby/Two Headed Girl/Honeyfitz/Final Girl: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863 -2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Will Evans & Rising Tide Live at the Energy Park: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Recreation, 20 Sanderson St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sign up starts at 7. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

Deus Ex Machina: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. only 24 participants per show. Eggtooth is proud to remount their sold out immersive theater production. Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-522-1445. lmciner@gmail.com.

Related Posts