Pick of the Day 6/21: Vilray at the Parlor Room

There’s a lot going on tonight: Junior Reid at Hawks and Reed and Liz Longley at the Iron Horse. But I thought I’d let Vilray (pronounce Vil-ree) give his own shout out for today’s pick. He posted this back on 6/11. You can see him up close and personal at the Parlor Room tonight. He describes his sound as a mix of jazz and country-swing. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St, Northampton.

I am at @ParlorRoomMusic 6-21 and @clubpassim 6-23. Please come out! I have bunch of new tunes including this oddity pic.twitter.com/eKpOrPaLzf — Vilray (@TheActualVilray) June 11, 2018

