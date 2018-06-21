Pick of the Day 6/21: Vilray at the Parlor Room

By - Jun 21, 2018

There’s a lot going on tonight: Junior Reid at Hawks and Reed and Liz Longley at the Iron Horse. But I thought I’d let Vilray (pronounce Vil-ree) give his own shout out for today’s pick. He posted this back on 6/11. You can see him up close and personal at the Parlor Room tonight. He describes his sound as a mix of  jazz and country-swing. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St, Northampton.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Gina Beavers

