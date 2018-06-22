Pick of the Day 6/23: American Animals

Oh boy, there’s nothing more delightful than amateur criminal movies, and this is the unbelievable but true story of four college guys who attempt to an extraordinary art heist at Kentucky’s Transylvania University.

The film centers around two friends, Spencer and Warren. They’re over-privileged boys from the burbs who fear they won’t realize their full potential. There’s Warren (Even Peters of American Horror Story) and Spencer, played by Barry Keoghan. Spencer wants to be an artist, but unfortunately for him, he lacks the one necessary component that drives any great artist: suffering.

So they, along with two other guys, make a decision to do something that will propel them out of the ordinary; they plan to steal some of the world’s most valuable books that are housed at Spencer’s college. The books include Birds of American by John James Audubon, which by itself is worth $12 million.

This should be good.

