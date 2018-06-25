Local Calendar: Monday 6/25 – Thursday 6/28

MONDAY 6/25

MUSIC

A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: June 25, 8 p.m. $71 – $141. Experience special arrangements from two rock and roll icons during A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Jazz Bones Music Concert: June 25, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. Town Common, East St., Granby. 413-686-5027. tbn8@aol.com.

Open-mic night: June 25, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Summer Concert: June 25, 7 p.m. Free. Peskeomskut Park, Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413- 522-4120. montaguecommunityband@gmail.com.

TUESDAY 6/26

MUSIC

Massachusetts Walking Tour Concert: 6 p.m. Free. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. 413-594-1800×3. cpl@chicopeepubliclibrary.org.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NYC based saxophonist Rob Sheps will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Rise and Romp: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Wheeler Memorial Library, 49 East Main St., Orange. 978-544-2495.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Comedy in the Wheelhouse with host Jon Ross: 8 p.m. Local comic Jon Ross hosts showcase of the Valley’s best comedic talent. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Make It Funny Open Mic Comedy: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield.

WEDNESDAY 6/27

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 1-413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd, Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

The Naked and Famous: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St, Northampton.

open mike at the harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd, North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Southampton Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free Summer Concerts in Southampton. Free. Conant Park Pavilion, 38 East St., Southampton. 413-687-5282. debdamico@charter.net.

Sunny Lowdown: Echo Restaurant & Lounge, 73 Main St., Brattleboro.

Wednesday Folk Traditions: 6:30 p.m.SayReal plays reggae-rock. Picnicking welcome starting 5:30. $12 general; $2 ages 16 and under. Porter-Phelps-Huntington Mueum,130 River Dr., Hadley. pphmuseum.org.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St, Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Sound Inside: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Hampshire Shakespeare Company presents Twelfth Night: 7 p.m. Adults: $15; Students/Seniors: $10; Children $7. Hampshire Shakespeare Company presents one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, directed by Hannah Simms. The Arthur F. Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

THURSDAY 6/28

MUSIC

Children of the Falls: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Join us the patio for an evening of classic rock hits performed by Children of the Falls. 6 to 10 pm. All Ages. No Cover. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave, Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

COOP Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Energy Park, 50 Miles St, Greenfield.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $5. pay at the door. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome — and not just fiddles. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Hannah Rose: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic 7-10: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Marina, 28 Spring Tree Rd., Brattleboro. 802- 257-7563.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Join DJ Greg for Karaoke every Thursday night from 9pm-1am. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

larhoades@gmail.com.

Tom Petty Tribute Night: 8:30 p.m. $5 – $25. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Hampshire Shakespeare Company presents Twelfth Night: 7 p.m. Adults: $15; Students/Seniors: $10; Children $7. Hampshire Shakespeare Company presents one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, directed by Hannah Simms. The Arthur F. Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East PleasanSt., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

The Road to Mecca (Silverthorne Theater): 7:30 p.m. $18 – $20. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St, Lenox.

The Sound Inside: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

