Pick of the Day 6/25: Summer Concert in Turner’s Falls

Let’s dance! That’s what the Montague Community Band wants you to do tonight. A concert on the lawn at Peskeomuscut Park in Turner’s Falls will give you a dose of summer in New England. This week’s theme is, indeed, “Let’s Dance” so I suspect you’d better be prepared to move. If you’re wallflower, however, that’s OK; you’re encouraged to bring a blanket and relax. Concerts are free of charge, though a good will donation would be highly appreciated. All concerts are family friendly so if you have minions, it’s all good. The village’s summer concerts are sponsored by Greenfield Savings Bank, Kharma Salon, and a Grant from the Montague Cultural Council.

