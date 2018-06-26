Pick of the Day 6/26: Won’t you be my neighbor?

When I was at the University of Pittsburgh, I worked part-time at WQED Pittsburgh Public Television. During fund drives, they would move Mr. Rogers props into the first floor hallway so telephone operations could be set up. Even up close there was no demystifying the magic of King Friday’s castle. Built on a movable base, the blue construction was a sight to behold. But it was nothing compared to making Fred Rogers’ acquaintance. He was exactly the person you saw on screen: gentle, quiet, and he made you feel special. You can get to know him a little better, too; Won’t You Be My Neighbor is at Amherst Cinema. Director Morgan Neville explores Rogers’ radical message of kindness and his overarching mission to protect a child’s right to dream. Running tonight through July 7. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

