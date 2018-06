The New Zealand indie electronic band Naked and Famous just played a sold out show in DC and they’re bringing their Stripped tour to town tonight at the Iron Horse. The band has been around since 2007 and has produced three albums. Tonight they’ll strip their hits and favorites down to the acoustic bone, which should be delightful; it will allow Alisa Xayalith’s voice to really shine. 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

