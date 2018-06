The Root Cellar is hosting a cajun dance night this month featuring two local bands. The first is Les Taiusts from Western Mass and southern Vermont, an old school electric Cajun dance hall band, followed by fiddle due drive group Terrible Mountain String Band. The Root Cellar is at 10 Fiske Avenue in Greenfield. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8. $10.

