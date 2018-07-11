Pick of the Day 7/11: The Closet at Williamstown Theater Festival

Matthew Broderick was, of course, Ferris Bueller, but he’s done a lot more than that. He’s a Tony winner and he’s got nominations for Golden Globes and Emmys. He has some cred. So seeing him in The world premiere of The Closet is a HUGE treat! Here’s the plays synopsis from the mouth of those who know best –WTF: “Martin O’Reilly (Broderick) is stuck in Scranton in a dead-end job, his marriage is over, and his son won’t return his calls. His only friend is his eternally optimistic co-worker (Tony nominee Jessica Hecht), who can’t bake enough muffins to stave off her romantic longings. When a stranger (Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas) sashays into their world, he drags Martin — and everyone around him—out of their respective closets….

This contemporary satire breaks the chains of political correctness and celebrates the possibility of finding authenticity and love (and show tunes) in unexpected places.”

By Douglas Carter Beane and inspired by Francis Veber’s play Le Placard. Directed by Mark Brokaw. Tickets! Until July 14. ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, 1000 Main St., Williamstown.