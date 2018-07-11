Staff Picks: Next Wave Stage, Artney Jackson, and violinist Kristin Lee

Next Wave Stage at Green River Fest // FRIDAY, July 13

Signature Sounds Recordings will continue its Next Wave Stage this year at the 2018 Green River Festival, highlighting up and coming teenage bands across the Pioneer Valley and northern Vermont. The lineup this year includes Amherst-based classic rock influenced band Glass House, indie pop/rock outfit Moxie from Brattleboro, VT, indie rock band Raspberry Jam from Greenfield, and East Longmeadow rock group Not Yet. 1 College Dr., Greenfield. 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Friday is free for anyone 19 & under. $34.99 for Friday ticket.

Artney Jackson // WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY, July 11- 22

Obie Award winning actor Ray Anthony Thomas brings life to the world premiere of Artney Jackson at the Williamstown Theater Festival through July 22. Artney Jackson is about an African American man who is a respected employee at the local cable company, After twenty-five years, he has a chance to be manager, but his world is turned upside down when events at home and at the job threaten to derail his ambitions. Will Artney succeed? You’ll have to go to find out. ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance. 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

Violinist Kristin Lee at the Lyra Music Festival // SATURDAY, July 14

A violinist with the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society, Kristin Lee will perform with pianist Jeremy Jordan to perform Gershwin, Ravel and Ives at Sage Hall at Smith College. 144 Green St., Northampton. $20. It’s an afternoon show! 4 to 5:30 p.m.

