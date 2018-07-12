Local Calendar: Thursday 7/12 – Sunday 7/15

THURSDAY 7/12

MUSIC

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

David Krakauer’s Acoustic Klezmer Quartet: 8 p.m. Yiddish Book Center Members: $45, General Admission: $50. Delight in a performance emphasizing the beauty of traditional klezmer dance tunes, ritual songs, and reflective melodies. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst. 413-256-4900. programs@yiddishbookcenter.org.

Greenfield COOP Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $5 at the door. Friendly traditional music sessions. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome – and not just fiddles. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Jared Quinn and the Psychic Friends: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. All Ages. No cover. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Jazz in July All Stars Concerts: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $15 – $20. Jazz in July is the UMass Fine Arts Center’s signature summer program featuring instruction and performance by world-class faculty and students. Bezanson Recital Hall, 151 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-4161. yvonne@admin.umass.edu.

Spooner Well: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lyra Music Festival 2018: C 7:30 p.m. $20 general ticket prices. Cellist Nicholas Tzavaras of the Shanghai Quartet in concert with pianist Rieko Aizawa. Beethoven, Debussy and Britten Sonatas for cello and piano. Smith College, Sage Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. 917-705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Yiddish Book Center Presents Yidstock: Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst.

STAGE/DANCE/FILM

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Film Screening: A Place in Berlin: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Mass Ave., Amherst.

Sweet Charity: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

FRIDAY 7/13

MUSIC

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

Beethoven Septet, Mozart Quartet, Bernhard Romberg Trio: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $40 advance, $45 at the door; Eric Hoeprich, clarinet; Dan Stepner, violin; Jacques Wood, cello; Anne Trout, bass; Todd Williams, natural horn, Andrew Schwartz, bassoon. Rhodes Art Center, Northfield Mount Hermon School, 27 Mount Hermon Rd., Mount Hermon. 413-528-3595. info@astonmagna.org.

Bobby Bones Red Hoodie Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Wagner, Mozart and Schumann: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

The Charlie Galvin Band: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. All Ages. No cover. 6 to 10 pm. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Tsvey Brider, featuring Anthony Russell & Dmitri Gaskin: 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. $32 – $36. Anthony Russell and Dmitri Gaskin explore diverse idioms and styles to create new music set to the works of Yiddish poets. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst. 413-256-4900.

Dance Party with DJ Miami Hypez: 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Dance the night away every Friday and Saturday night with DJ Miami Hypez from 10 p.m – 1:30 a.m. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Green River Festival 2018: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. $34.99 – $169.99. Kids 10 and under are free. Michael Franti & Spearhead, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. Dog, Josh Ritter, Deer Tick, Robert Earl Keen, I’m With Her, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force. Greenfield Community College, 1 College Dr., Greenfield. flora@signaturesounds.com.

Hu: Sound of Soul: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sound of Soul Event, every 2nd Friday. People of all beliefs are welcome. Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton.

Jon O’Neil: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke.

413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com.

Live Music on The Deck Friday & Saturday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all summer long! Check platformsportsgrill.com for the list of bands. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Rick & John: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sweet Charity: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival,Williamstown.

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Ko Festival of Performance: The Oven | Ilan Stavans: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/EBT discounts available. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413- 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

SATURDAY 7/14

MUSIC

49th Season Mohawk Trail Concerts: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Federated Churc h, 175 Main St. (Route 2), Charlemont.

Arno and the Lowdown: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. All Ages. No cover. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Puccini’s La Bohème: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

David Krakauer’s Klezmer Madness Reunion Concert with special guest Socalled: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $45 – $50. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst. 413-256-4900. programs@yiddishbookcenter.org.

Dance Party with DJ Miami Hypez: 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Green River Festival 2018: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. $34.99 – $169.99. Kids 10 an under are free. Michael Franti & Spearhead, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. Dog, Josh Ritter, Deer Tick, & The Positive Force. Greenfield Community College, 1 College Dr., Greenfield. flora@signaturesounds.com..

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

Katherine First and the Kitchen Party: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com..

Tom Savoy: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lower Valley Ramblers: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com

Lyra Music Festival 2018: Violinist Kristin Lee in Concert: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. $20. Kristin Lee, violinist with Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society and pianist, Jeremy Jordan, Young Steinway Artist. Gershwin, Ravel, Ives. Smith College, Sage Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. 917-705-5089. info@lyramusic.org.

Roger Salloom Concert at Glendale Ridge Vineyard: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $15. half-off price for wine club members. Roger Salloom concert with Little Trúc Foodtruck. Wine by the glass. Bring your lawn chair. Picnics welcome. No outside alcohol. Glendale Ridge Vineyard, 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton. 413-527-0164. mary@glendaleridgevineyard.com.

Salsa in Pulaski Park: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Bringing Communities together with Latin Dance and the beautiful culture it creates. Pulaski Park, 240 Main St., Northampton. 347-398-1259. raucoin2474@gmail.com.

Springfield Armory Annual Big Band Concert: Armory National Historic Site, Springfield.

STAGE/DANCE/FILM

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Bon Appetit Burlesque: 7 p.m. – 10:30 a.m. $15 – $25.This body-positive show featuring burlesque performers from New England and beyond, features a new theme each month. Club V, 18 Meadow St., Florence. 413-570-0169. houseofhors@gmail.com.

Ko Festival of Performance: The Oven | Ilan Stavans: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. After a chance meeting with a shaman in Colombia, Ilan Stavans, the highly regarded literary scholar, found himself in the Amazon rainforest. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413-427-6147. info@kofest.com.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sweet Charity: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

SUNDAY 7/15

MUSIC

An Evening with Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Bernstein: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

Yiddish Meets Ladino, with Sarah Aroeste and Anthony Russell: 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. $32 – $36. Ladino vocalist Sarah Aroeste and Yiddish vocalist Anthony Russell join forces. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst. 413-256-4900. programs@yiddishbookcenter.org.Socalled String

Green River Festival 2018: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. $34.99 – $169.99. Kids 10 an under are free. Michael Franti & Spearhead, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. Dog, Josh Ritter, Deer Tick, The Positive Force, and more. Greenfield Community College, 1 College Dr., Greenfield. Flora@signaturesounds.com

Live Music on The Deck: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Deck at Union Station has live music all Summer long! Platformsportsgrill.com for the schedule. Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Preachin’ the Blues: A Tribute to Art Steele: 7:30 p.m. $30. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Ko Festival of Performance: The Oven | Ilan Stavans: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/EBT discounts available. After a chance meeting with a shaman in Colombia, Ilan Stavans, the highly regarded literary scholar, found himself in the Amazon rainforest. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413-427-6147. info@kofest.com.

Shakespeare & Company presents: Morning After Grace: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. S Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $31 – $116. Alan Cumming is many things to many people – renaissance man, style icon, social activist; he is a story-teller and provocateur for hire. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

