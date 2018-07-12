Pick of the Day 7/12: Artney Jackson at Williamstown Theater Festival

Obie Award winning actor Ray Anthony Thomas brings life to the world premiere of Artney Jackson at the Williamstown Theater Festival through July 22. Artney Jackson is about an African American man who is a respected employee at the local cable company. After 25 years, he has a chance to be manager, but his world is turned upside down when events at home and at the job threaten to derail his ambitions. Will Artney succeed? You’ll have to go to find out. ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance. 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

Related Posts