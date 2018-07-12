Pick of the Day 7/13: Next Wave Stage at Green River Fest

My buddy Chris Goudreau made this his Staff Pick, so take heed: “Signature Sounds Recordings will continue its Next Wave Stage this year at the 2018 Green River Festival, highlighting up and coming teenage bands across the Pioneer Valley and northern Vermont. The lineup this year includes Amherst-based classic rock influenced band Glass House, indie pop/rock outfit Moxie from Brattleboro, VT, indie rock band Raspberry Jam from Greenfield, and East Longmeadow rock group Not Yet.” 1 College Dr., Greenfield. 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Friday is free for anyone 19 and under. $35 for a Friday ticket.

Related Posts