Pick of the Day 7/14: Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival

The Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival at MASS MoCA is a week of innovative music making dedicated entirely to “adventurous” contemporary music. For three weeks composers will have their new works performed, and musicians will perform in ensembles sitting alongside their teachers. The Festival includes daily performances in the museum galleries (free with museum admission) and culminates in a six-hour Marathon Concert performed by the ensembles and special guests. African and Latin music workshops, electronics and music business seminars, and free events in the community are all a part of the Festival. Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.