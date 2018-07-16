Local Calendar: Monday 7/16 – Wednesday 7/18

MONDAY 7/16

MUSIC

AMHERST JAZZ ORCHESTRA: July 16, 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. With vocalist Ethel Lee. Great food. Union Station Grand Ballroom, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-253- 1607. info@amherstjazzorchestra.com.

Bang on a Can Summer Festival 2018: July 16, MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: July 16, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

TUESDAY 7/17

MUSIC

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: July 17, MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Crankie performance: July 17, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield.

WEDNESDAY 7/18

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Cracker: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 7 p.m. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com..

Shelburne Falls Military Band Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Greenfield.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Adam Braunschweig: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: July 18-22 and 25-29, 7 p.m. $7 – $15. Massachusetts Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst.

