Pick of the Day 7/16: Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy

Just in case you missed the memo: It’s going to be hot and humid. Surprise. The best way to beat the heat (besides a water park) is the movies. So let’s go indoors for our pick and immerse ourselves in some culture.

Andy Goldsworthy is a British sculptor who creates transient, ephemeral site-specific works that have earned him accolades and honors including the O.B.E. (the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). He’s also a photographer, which means he’s able to capture these fleeting works in the manner for which he intended. His work might seem a little heady, but it’s always invigorating to watch an artist at work; no one process is the same and it usually becomes a very intimate glimpse into the life and work of the subject. Enjoy! Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

