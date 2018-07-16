Pick of the Day 7/16: Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy

By - Jul 16, 2018

Just in case you missed the memo: It’s going to be hot and humid. Surprise.  The best way to beat the heat (besides a water park) is the movies.  So let’s go indoors for our pick and immerse ourselves in some culture.

Andy Goldsworthy is a British sculptor who creates transient, ephemeral site-specific works that have earned him accolades and honors including the O.B.E. (the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).  He’s also a photographer, which means he’s able to capture these fleeting works in the manner for which he intended.  His work might seem a little heady, but it’s always invigorating to watch an artist at work; no one process is the same and it usually becomes a very intimate glimpse into the life and work of the subject. Enjoy! Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Author: Gina Beavers

