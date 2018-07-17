Pick of the Day 7/17: Through the Looking Glass…and What Alice Found There at The Majestic

Probably the best thing about summer is there are no school buses to ruin my commute to work. With that said, that means all the little minions are pulling at somebody’s pants legs lamenting the lack of activity on a steamy July day. I’m here to solve that problem: Majestic Theater in West Springfield has a children’s theater program. Yep, and today Through the Looking Glass…and what Alice Found There is on stage today. Don’t worry, if you miss it, it’s there tomorrow and in August. 1 p.m. showtime. Majestic Theater, 131 Elm Street, West Springfield. 413- 747-7797.

