Local Calendar: Thursday 7/19 to Sunday 7/22

THURSDAY 7/19

MUSIC

A Little Night Music: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church will present “A Little Night Music” every Thursday during the month of July at 6:00pm. Free. Free, donations accepted for all food items. Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Ave, Springfield. 413-737-5311.

Amherst Downtown Beats – Mister G and In The Nick of Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Grammy-award winning entertainer Mister G and Valley family favorites In the Nick of Time are back live and outdoors. Family fun guaranteed. Kendrick Park, East Pleasant Street, Amherst Center. 413-345-2945. ann@amherstdowntown.com.

BANG ON A CAN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

The Chalet: 5:30 p.m. Free. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams. 413-662-2111. info@massmoca.org.

COOP Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield.

Drop-in Traditional Music Sessions: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friendly traditional music sessions. Moderate swingy pace. Adults and teens of all skill levels welcome- Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. fiddlewesternmass@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Featuring Russ Thomas, Sue Krantz, others. Free. Energy Park, 50 Miles St.t, Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Jazz in July Week 2 All-Star Faculty Concert: 7:30 p.m. $15 – $20. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave, Amherst. 413-545-3530. jazzinjuly@acad.umass.edu.

Brother Brian of the Storytellers: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Wyld Nightz: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Noah Lis: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Join Noah Lis from THE VOICE. All ages. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Rootstock: Lessons (Ellen Cogen & John Mason/ Cait Simpson & Frank Payeur): 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $8 – $10. $8 adv/ $10 door. A celebration of the people and music that move and nurture our passions.Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Shelby Lynne: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Join DJ Greg for Karaoke every Thursday night from 9pm-1am. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

The Beggar’s Opera Cabaret: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. July 18-22 and 25-29, 7 p.m. $7 – $15. Students and Seniors $10, Children under 12 $7. Massachusetts Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

FRIDAY 7/20

MUSIC

Ayla Brown, Rob Bellamy: 8 p.m. $20 – $25. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke,

BANG ON A CAN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018: MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: UnderScore Friday: All-Mozart: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

Front Porch Jam: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bring your friends, and your favorite instrument, and come hang with us, as we jam into the evening, outside the front porch of our farmstand. Simple Gifts Farm, 1089 North Pleasant St., North Amherst. 413-230-3262. farmstand@simplegiftsfarmcsa.com.

Intonition: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10 – $13. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Katherine First and Kitchen Party: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Fiddle led quartet draws from Celtic, Cape Breton and Appalachian roots. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Kevin Keady and The Cattledrivers: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Contemporary folk originals and covers from this eclectic band. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866.

Next Level: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Live music by Next Level. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

Jim Eagan: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lyra Music Festival 2018: Piano Masterclass with Gilles Vonsattel: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. $10. Gilles Vonsattel works with Lyra Students in Masterclass. Hear advanced piano students perform classic repertoire and enjoy Q&A with Mr. Vonsattel.Smith College, Sage Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. 917-705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

The New System: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com.

Valley Music Showcase- Best in Original Local Music- July 2018 Edition: 8 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. $5 – $8. Matchstick Architects-Moxie-Auguste&Alden-Tales of Joy-Sunshine Bros compete for big prizes. Special Guest Old Flame. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Rear, Easthampton. 413-203-9764. valleymusicshowcase@gmail.com.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. July 18-22 and 25-29, 7 p.m. $7 – $15. Students and Seniors $10Massachusetts Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

Southern Vermont Dance Festival 2018, 6th Annual: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Over 113 dance classes, 2 Galas at the Latchis, an outdoor Promenade Performance and picnic, 2 Informal Showings, and lots of free community events! Includes both free and ticketed events. The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.

SATURDAY 7/21

MUSIC

A Perfect Spot of Tea ft. Same Old Blues at Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum: 2:30 p.m. $12 per person.The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum presents: Same Old Blues, performing Piedmont, East Coast, and ragtime blues. Phelps Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. 413-584-4699. pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. AEIOUkes is a community ukulele club meeting to sing together and practice playing. New members of all levels and listeners always welcome. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

BANG ON A CAN All-Stars Julia Wolfe’s Anthracite Fields: 8 p.m. $5. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Blackmore’s Night: 7 p.m. $38.50 – $48.50. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Brattleboro Pub Sing: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. 3rd Saturdays 3-5 pm at McNeill’s. Pub songs, work songs, sea shanties, traditional. Led by Tony Barrand & Amanda Witman. All are welcome. McNeill’s Brewery, 90 Elliot St., Brattleboro. brattleboropubsing@gmail.com.

The Cartoon Moons: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Cartoon Moons perform a unique mix of original songs and covers blending various instruments including guitar, harmonica, clarinet, & tambourine. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Concert #4: THE AIZURI QUARTET: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Antenna Cloud Farm, 25 Green Hill Rd., Gill.

Eagle Eyes: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Join us on the Luxe Burger All ages. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Ghost of Paul Revere with Special Guest Izzy Heltai: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $15 advance, $18 at the door. The Boston Globe hails The Ghost of Paul Revere as being “the type of music for which festivals are made.” New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

The Green Sisters: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. A foot-stomping ecletic mix of folk, Celtic, bluegrass, old-time, Cajun, a cappella & barbershop music. 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main St., New Salem.

Jakals and Jake Slater: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. $15. Boston indie rock band Jakals will be performing, as well as local songwriter Jake Slater of Humble Digs, joined by a languid yet cosmic trio. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. diamondislandbooking@gmail.com.

JP Harris at Stone Church with The Horse Eyed Men: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $18. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Tony Bernardo: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Live music by Tony Bernardo from 6-9pm on The Deck. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

The Buddy McEarns Band: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Lyra Music Festival 2018: Lyra Faculty Artist Concert: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. . $15. Lyra Faculty Artists in Concert. A New and Restless Spirit: Celebrating Romanticism. Chamber and Solo works by Schubert, Liszt and Brahms. Smith College, Sage Hall, 144 Green Street, Northampton. 917-705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Made Men: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com.

Northampton Survival Center Benefit Concert at Glendale Ridge Vineyard: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Annual. Northampton Survival Center Benefit Concert at Glendale Ridge Vineyard. Live music, food trucks, and wine by the glass. 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton. 413-586-6564. amy@northamptonsurvival.org.

Pascuala Ilabaca Y Fauna: 8 p.m. $12 – $17. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Patty Griffin: 7:30 p.m. $49.50 – $59.50. The Shea Theater, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

Shaker Barn Music: Heather Maloney: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W Housatonic St., Pittsfield.

Sunset & Vines: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 day of,12 & under are free. Two bands, three food trucks and wine! Rain date: Sunday, July 22 5:00-7:00 p.m.. 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton. 413-586-6564.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Happier Family Comedy Show: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. $0 – $10. $10/Adults, $5/Kids, Free/4 years and younger. Happier Family Comedy Show! A high-energy, interactive improv comedy show. Funny for the whole family! The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst. info@happiervalley.com.

Ko Festival of Performance: Story Slam & Party: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $16. Ko Fest Story Slam – first person, true stories – told live and without notes. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413- 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Pirates!: Presented by PaintBox Theatre at Williston Theater: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. $7. Williston Theater, 18 Payson Ave., Easthampton.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. July 18-22 and 25-29, 7 p.m. $7 – $15. Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

Southern Vermont Dance Festival 2018, 6th Annual: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Over 113 dance classes, 2 Galas at the Latchis, an outdoor Promenade Performance and picnic, 2 Informal Showings, and lots of free community events! Includes both free and ticketed events. The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.

SUNDAY 7/22

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic.

Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Adès and Sibelius: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

Eelyn Harris and the Stomp Box Trio: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. $15. The Tabernacle at Laurel Park, 1 The Circle, Northampton.

Band MPM: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Live music by Band MPM. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Greg Silveira: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Sevenars Music Festival: 4 p.m. Suggested donation is $20 per person. Refreshments are served. Sevenars Academy, South Worthington. sevenars.org.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Tracy Grammer with Jim Henry Live at the Energy Park: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Pirates!: Presented by PaintBox Theatre at Williston Theater: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. $7. Williston Theater, 18 Payson Ave., Easthampton.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $7 – $15. Students and Seniors $10, Children under 12 $7. Massachusetts Center for

Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

Southern Vermont Dance Festival 2018, 6th Annual: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Over 113 dance classes, 2 Galas at the Latchis, an outdoor Promenade Performance and picnic, 2 Informal Showings, and lots of free community events! Includes both free and ticketed events. The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.

