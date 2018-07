Tonight at Eastworks in Easthampton is Gina Kaufmann’s intimate adaptation of a comedy from 1728. The production is a retelling of John Gay’s The Beggar’s Opera, which satirizes operatic conventions, gender, and class with a three-woman cast. The production runs from July 19 to 21 at 7 p.m. at 116 Pleasant St., in the west end event space at Eastworks in Easthampton. Free.

