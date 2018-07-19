Pick of the Day 7/20: Valley Music Showcase

This Friday, the Valley Music Showcase will feature original local bands live onstage in a variety of genres as they compete for prizes such as recording time or a slot on our own Valley Advocate Sessions. The special guest for the evening is Advocate Sessions alumnus, psych blues rock group Old Flame. Contestants include indie pop band Moxie, alt country group Matchstick Architects, alternative rock band Auguste and Alden, reggae/soul/neo-disco group Tales of Joy, and Advocate Sessions alumnus and psych pop group The Sunshine Brothers. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St. (12 Rear), Easthampton. 8 to 11:45 p.m. General admission is $5.25.

