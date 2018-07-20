Pick of the Day 7/21: Lempicka at the Williamstown Theatre

Williamstown is definitely one of the places to be this summer if you love the stage! And one of my favorite artists is the inspiration for Lempicka, a world premiere musical. Tamara de Lempicka was a war time painter who created beautiful (and frosty) portraits of aristocrats and others. Her Art Deco style is beautiful and her story is compelling. Lempicka and her husband fled the Russian revolution and she turned to painting to survive. She meets fascinating people in Parisian society and must navigate a new life as a celebrated artist — which threatens her life with her beloved husband. Carmen Cusack stars in this world premiere musical. July 20 – August 1. 1000 Main Street, Williamstown.

