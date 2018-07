The Southern Vermont Dance Festival 2018 is all day today! From 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Take your pick of over “113 dance classes, two Galas at the Latchis, an outdoor Promenade Performance and picnic, two Informal Showings, and lots of free community events!” The event includes both free and ticketed events. Now that sounds like a good day! The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.

