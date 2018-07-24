Pick of the Day 7/24: After the Rain at the Whately Library

Sometimes you just want to mellow out, right? So why not scoot up (or down) I-91 and check out an outdoor concert by After the Rain at the Whately Library. After The Rain performs acoustic and a cappella arrangements of everything from traditional Appalachian to classic rock and contemporary folk. Think Eagles, Indigo Girls and The Wailin’ Jennys and all the rich wonderful harmonies that make you feel as though every thing is gonna be all right. And you know I can’t pass up a poor pun: After all the rain we’ve had, After the Rain may be just want you need. 6:30 p.m. 202 Chestnut Plain Rd., Whately.