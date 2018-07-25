Pick of the Day 7/25: We the People

In this time of political chaos and division, it makes sense to go back to the beginning to determine exactly what the Great Experiment was all about. But We the People can’t be put in a box; not only because it’s outside on the farm in Ashfield Double Edge calls home, but because their vision is larger than an a mere examination of the meaning of democracy. Artistic Director Stacy Klein says in a Greenfield Recorder interview: “Who we are as a democracy is not only the people who forge ahead in politics and work on the environment, for example. But there are many ways of participation. And imagination needs to be seen as a vital way of participating. If not, we lose our ability to see anew and see all-inclusively.” Tonight at 8 p.m. Double Edge Theater, 948 Conway Rd., Ashfield.

