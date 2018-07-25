Staff Picks: Greenfield Psych Fest, Elliot Street Block Party, and The Machine Shop

Greenfield Psych Fest at Hawks & Reed // SUNDAY, July 29

It’s going to be two floors of psychedelic rock music from noon until 9 p.m. at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield on Sunday, July 29. On the lineup are surf meets Latin-influenced psych rock band Money Chicha (Austin, Tex.), local avant-garde progressive psych band Bunnies (pictured), Ralph White of Bad Livers (Austin, Tex.), Greenfield-based polyrhythmic psych punk/cumbia jazz band World Eaters, and other acts. Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 12 to 9 p.m. $12 day of the show. $10 advance. 21 and over.

— Chris Goudreau

Elliot Street Block Party// FRIDAY, July 27

If you’re in Brattleboro, Elliot Street is the place to be on Friday July, 27. Celebrate food, the arts, and the shops with your green mountain neighbors. Get your grub on at the International food crawl, take your little ones to a concert for kids, and do your grown up thing with some music by Pinedrop, and M.O.D. featuring Molly Steinmark and Parker McQueeney. Elliot Street will be closed from the intersection of Main to the crosswalk in front of Everyone’s Books. Friday, July 27 5-8 p.m.

— Gina Beavers

The Machine Shop at South Deerfield’s Monday Night Music // MONDAY, July 30

It’s hard to get out with an 18-month old, but this is something I’m really going to try to get to. The Machine Shop boasts acoustic Irish, old-time, and contra dance instrumentals by a group of UMass jammers. With many performances too long for us these days, this 45 minute set from 7 to 7:45 p.m. feels like just the thing for a nice summer evening with a young squirt. Tilton Library, 75 N. Main St., South Deerfield. Free. Tiltonlibrary.org.

— Dave Eisenstadter

