Local Calendar: Thursday 7/26 to Sunday 7/29

THURSDAY 7/26

MUSIC

A Little Night Music: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church will present “A Little Night Music” every Thursday during the month of July at 6:00pm. Free, donations accepted for all food items. Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Ave., Springfield. 413-737-5311.

Alex Johnson: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Alex Johnson of Colorway, formerly of the Drunk Stuntmen. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Amherst Downtown Beats – ReBelle and Shokazoba: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. World music, roots reggae, powerful vocals and amazing lyrics of both bands will energize and inspire. Kendrick Park, East Pleasant St., Amherst Center. 413-345-2945. ann@amherstdowntown.com.

Belchertown Community Band Concerts: 7 p.m. Belchertown Community Band presents 33rd Season! We hope you will join us this summer for some free family friendly fun. Belchertown Common, Park St.

COOP Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Greenfield Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield.

BJ Korona: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

The Miles Band: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Lyra Music Festival 2018: Lyra Young Artist Students in Concert at the Eric Carle Museum: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Classical Music Concert performed by kids for kids! The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst. 413- 559-6300. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Lyra Music Festival and Workshop: Young Artist Program Special Concert: 2:30 p.m. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst.

Miles Band: 8 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Summer Salon: After the Beatles: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

The Thursday Experiment: 7:30 p.m. Suggested Donation of $5 – $10. A monthly series showcasing premiere practitioners of improvisation and experimental music, curated by now Holyoke resident, Bonnie Kane. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Join DJ Greg for Karaoke every Thursday night from 9pm-1am. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Upper Valley Music Festival: $15. Greenfield.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Corazón de Granada Flamenco: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Granada’s most promising young flamenco artists perform a show steeped in tradition and elevated by impeccable musical and dance technique. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. katy@laudable.productions.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Seared: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Shakespeare Under the Stars–Othello: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $7 – $15. Students and Seniors $10. Massachusetts Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies, 650 East Pleasant St., Amherst. hampshire.shakespeare.company@gmail.com.

FRIDAY 7/27

MUSIC

Aidan and Jared: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Don’t miss this formidable guitar duo on the Luxe patio. Jared Quinn and Aidan O’Brien will certainly impress. All ages. No Cover. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Britten, Mozart and Brahms: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St, Lenox.

Elliot Street Block Party: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Elliot Street, Brattleboro. (802) 257-4886.

Adult Swim: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Live music by Adult Swim from 6-9pm on The Deck. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St, Northampton.

Hobo Flats: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luther Johnson: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com.

Mary Fahl (Formerly of The October Project): 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

White. Black and Blue: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ko Festival of Performance: Like A Mother Bear | Helen Stoltzfus: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/ EBT Discounts Available. One woman’s journey to healing in which she encounters the Great Bear Mother of the imagination and the very real endangered bear of the wilderness. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413- 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

SATURDAY 7/28

MUSIC

“A Perfect Spot of Tea” ft. Honest Harmony at Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum: 2:30 p.m. $12 per person The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum presents: Honest Harmony, four member a capella group, at ”A Perfect Spot of Tea”. Porter Phelps Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. 413-584-4699. pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. AEIOUkes is a community ukulele club meeting to sing together and practice playing. New members of all levels and listeners always welcome. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Bang on a Can Marathon with Steve Reich: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. $5. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: West Side Story: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

The Children’s Cancer Hope Fund Benefit Concert at Glendale Ridge Vineyard: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Benefit concert for The Baystate Children’s Cancer Hope Fund. Wine by the glass. Food Trucks. Bring a lawn chair. Picnics welcome. 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton. 413-527-0164. mary@glendaleridgevineyard.com.

Cold Chocolate: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $15. 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main St., New Salem.

Katherine First and The Kitchen Party: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. They bring the traditions of Celtic, Cape Breton, Bluegrass, and Appalachian together in a celebration of traditional music for all ages. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-2687-757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Axis: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Rick Hart: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Live music by Rick Hart from 6-9 p.m. on The Deck Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

Lyra Music Festival 2018: Lyra Music Workshop Student Gala Concert: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. $15. Solo and chamber music performed by Lyra Music Workshop’s outstanding young musicians. Young Musicians at their brightest – Come and Be Inspired! Smith College, Sage Hall, 144 Main St., Northampton. 917-705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Olivia Frances: 8 p.m. Olivia Frances is an award-winning singer-songwriter and musician with a sunny disposition. Sam’s Pizzeria, 235 Main St., Northampton. 513-519-4355. oliviafrancesmusic@gmail.com.

Rock Voices: 7 p.m. $4 – $15. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Tone.Wolf: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. lafond@logcabin-delaney.com.

Virtual Reality Tour feat. Dylan Reese, Abstract, Ryan Oakes: 8:30 p.m. $10 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

White, Black and Blue: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Silverthorne Theater’s production. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

The Wildcat O’Halloran Band: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Wildcat O’Halloran and his fabulous band. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

WOLF! featuring Scott Metzger of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ko Festival of Performance: Like A Mother Bear | Helen Stoltzfus: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. . $18 – $22. SNAP/ EBT Discounts Available. One woman’s journey to healing in which she encounters the Great Bear Mother of the imagination and the very real endangered bear of the wilderness Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main Street, Amherst. 413- 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

SUNDAY 7/29

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Haydn, Prokofiev, and Mozart: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

David Bartley, vocals and piano: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St., Lenox. 413-637-2532. dbartley123@gmail.com.

Sevenars Music Festival: 4 p.m. Sundays, 4:00 p.m. thru August 12. Suggested donation is $20 per person. Refreshments are served. Sevenars Academy, South Worthington. sevenars.org.

Jared Quinn + Psychic Friends: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Live music by Jared Quinn + Psychic Friends from 4-7pm on The Deck. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

Radiolaria: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

2018 Gala: Whoopi Goldberg: 8 p.m. Whoopi Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and a Tony. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Ko Festival of Performance: Like A Mother Bear | Helen Stoltzfus: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/ EBT Discounts Available. One woman’s journey to healing in which she encounters the Great Bear Mother of the imagination and the very real endangered bear of the wilderness. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413- 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

