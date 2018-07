Ready to heat things up? Check out Corazon de Granada tonight as they bring their impeccable Flamenco music and dance to New City Brewery in Easthampton. You can expect “a passionate evening … steeped in tradition,” the event hosts promise. Corazon de Granada made its U.S. premiere in last year at the Kennedy Center in DC. 180 Pleasant St. (12 Rear), New City Brewery, Easthampton.

Related Posts