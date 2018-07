If you’re in Brattleboro, Elliot Street is the place to be on Friday. Celebrate food, the arts, and the shops with your green mountain neighbors. Get your grub on at the international food crawl, take your little ones to a concert for kids, and do your grown up thing with some music by Pinedrop, and M.O.D. featuring Molly Steinmark and Parker McQueeney. Elliot Street will be closed from the intersection of Main to the crosswalk in front of Everyone’s Books. Friday, July 27 5-8 p.m.

