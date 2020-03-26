Best Event/wedding DJ 2020 – Excaliber DJ services

by | Mar 26, 2020

Excaliber DJ services

Best Event/wedding DJ

Best Event/wedding DJ - Excaliber DJ services

DJ Excalibur: We are locally-based, Veteran owned company, providing music and entertainment for weddings and events at affordable prices since 2007. All our DJs are in the business of making people happy without stealing the spotlight from them. We customize your party so it comes off just how you want it. When you book with us, you will receive a personalized link to your event page in which you can customize your music & fill your itinerary for your event.

2nd Place

Bobby C’s DJ Service

3rd Place

Steve Nagle Mobile DJ Service


