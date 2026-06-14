Theater Matters with Jarice Hanson: The joy of live theater

By Jarice Hanson

For the Valley Advocate

The summer season abounds with opportunities to attend shows that may reconnect audiences with the joy of being alive. The three shows profiled in this edition of “Theater Matters” take us to a place where memory meets contemporary life, with stories that warm hearts and give hope.

The Timelessness of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Barrington Stage Company has opened its season with Alfred Uhry’s 1988 Pulitzer Prize- winning “Driving Miss Daisy.” I have to admit, one of the reasons I was interested in this show was to see how well its themes of race and friendship have held up in the nearly 40 years since the play appeared Off-Broadway and the film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1990.

The answer: they hold up beautifully.

This is the chance to see three outstanding actors who imbue their characters with warmth and heart, finding an undeniable chemistry. Debra Jo Rupp, known to many from television performances on “That 70s Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and countless others, is the irascible Daisy Werthan, a Jewish widow who ages from 72 into her 90s. Her driver, Hoke, is played by Ray Anthony Thomas, an actor of warmth and emotional depth who never betrays the character’s true dignity. Boolie, Daisy’s middle-aged son is played by Matthew W. Korinko, who juggles the demands of his career with his love for his mother, despite her being “difficult.”

I wondered if director Julianne Boyd would have a special message about the meaning of the friendship that evolved between two people of different races and ethnic identities from 1948 through the 1960s, but the only updating she gave to the performance had to do with transitional music between scenes. She wisely left the timelessness of the story to the brilliance of the script, and trusted her talented cast to do what they do best. “Driving Miss Daisy” may be one of the highlights of the summer season, and its message of timeless love and respect — especially now — is a gift to audiences.

The BSC production will run until June 21 before moving to Williamstown’s ’62 Center (former home of the Williamstown Theatre Festival) for two weeks, June 26 to July 5.

The Kindness of Strangers in ‘Come From Away’

In the last “Theater Matters” column, I urged readers to see “Come From Away,” a lively musical at the Majestic Theater in West Springfield. Fortunately, the show was extended through June 7, by popular demand and most of the performances were sold out.

The premise of the show is simple, yet profound. On 9/11, all airplanes on northern routes were diverted to Gander Airfield in Newfoundland. With no information to explain to the 7,000 passengers why the planes had been required to land, the travelers were stranded until the people of Gander came together to help them with food, clothing, places to sleep and more. The generosity of the Newfoundlanders, despite having to work out their own problems, resulted in one of the most uplifting of contemporary musicals.

Twelve performers played multiple roles, and an onstage pit band of seven talented musicians kept the action and music lively. Director Russell Garrett, a talented actor and choreographer himself, created movement patterns that kept the chaos of the scenes controlled and effective. Perhaps he captured the purpose of the show best in his Director’s Note: “Come From Away” reminds me of the goodness of people and leaves me exhilarated and more hopeful for our world.” How true.

Upon leaving the theater I heard one woman mention to another that she had blocked out all of the trauma of 9/11, but this show allowed her to realize that even some of the worst events can be survived. Maybe that’s a message that we should all try to remember when things get tough.

When the leaves begin to come out, it’s time to be ‘Rooted’

WAM Theatre’s first production of the season was “Rooted,” by Deborah Zoe Laufer, performed at Shakespeare & Company’s Bernstein Theatre from May 1 to May 16. A new work, “Rooted” is ambitious and combines contemporary ideas with established theatrical themes of nature, misunderstandings and the different ways people make meaning from what they see and hear online.

Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill found the whimsy in the play and used the magnificent treehouse set designed by Nora Marlow Smith to great comic advantage. Marcy McGuigan (Emory) lives in the treehouse, livestreaming her “scientific experiments” over YouTube. Her sister, played by Jenny Jadow (Hazel), lives outside the tree and is Emory’s lifeline to the world below. When Mei MacQuarrie (Luanne) arrives and climbs into the treehouse, we learn that the YouTube audience has inferred from Emory’s videos that she is a modern-day messiah.

“Rooted” is a funny play, rich with consequences that stimulate the audience to think about some of the most basic ways we make sense of the world. When performed so well by actors who understand how to play complex characters without giving up their humanity, it is a joy to behold and an excellent example of how moments on stage lead to greater depth in pondering the world the way we choose to see it.

What the heck is happening at Williamstown Theatre Festival?

Many people have asked me about the future of the Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF). Last year was the 70th year of one of the country’s longest-running summer theaters, which is dedicated to producing modern plays written by contemporary masters. After a rocky year in 2024, several new projects were attempted to attract new audiences in 2025. Ultimately, the Board decided to cancel the 2026 season and re-envision new plans for summer, 2027.

However, the beautiful stages at Williamstown will still host several productions from visiting companies. As mentioned above, Barrington Stage Company will present “Driving Miss Daisy” from June 26 to July 5 at what is now called the ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance at Williams College. Chester Theatre Company will also remount last year’s highly successful one-woman show, “A Hundred Words For Snow,” by Tatty Hennessy, from June 23 to June 27 at the ’62 Center.

There will be several additional performances scheduled at the venue, spanning dance, music and experimental theater. It is best to check the website directly as new additions are constantly being updated.

So this summer, with all of the opportunities to go to the theater and be challenged, uplifted and entertained, why not take advantage of what our area has to offer? You just might emerge feeling better about yourself and the world. And that’s why Theater Matters.

Former Communication Professor Jarice Hanson writes, performs, and reviews theater throughout the region. Theater Matters combines reviews and social critique of a wide variety of performances in the Valley and environs.