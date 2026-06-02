An Amherst man’s quest to become the world’s biggest Ant-Man fan?

by | Jun 2, 2026

By Bob Flaherty
For the Valley Advocate  

“Hi. My name is Aaron Damon-Rush and I’m attempting to set a Guinness World record.”

Thus, a young Amherst man publicly states his case. Damon-Rush, 26, aims to set a record for the most memorabilia related to Ant-Man and the Wasp.

OK, of all the costume-clad superheroes of Marvel Comics fame, the diminutive duo does not strike the same chord of recognition as, say, Spidey, Hulk, Wolverine or The Mighty Thor.

Some of the thousand items in Aaron Damon-Rush’s collection of Ant-Man and the Wasp figures and comic books. CAROL LOLLIS / Staff Photo

Yet, Damon-Rush has been collecting anything connected to the ever-shrinking pair since he was a little kid in Holyoke, starting with 1960s Marvel comic books — a towering pile of which was left to him by a family friend. Of all those issues of Daredevils and Fantastic Fours he devoured, the two that made the greatest impression on the youngster were Avengers #59 and 60. In these issues, Dr. Henry Pym, the troubled genius behind all of this — Ant-Man/Giant-Man/Goliath himself — becomes the confidently abrasive Yellowjacket.

“It was a murder/mystery,” said Damon-Rush. “He told the Wasp he killed Goliath, his former self. I saw that superheroes could have different identities and split personalities.”

Some of the thousand items in Aaron Damon-Rush’s collection of Ant-Man and the Wasp figures and comic books. CAROL LOLLIS / Staff Photo

“Then there was an animated Avengers cartoon from the 1990s, but they couldn’t get the rights to use Captain America, Iron Man or Thor, so they made Ant-Man and the Wasp the central characters. All this was grafted onto me early.”

His first action figure? Yellowjacket, naturally. “The first ones came out in 2003-2005 but they didn’t release another one ’til 2015.” Against all odds, he got one. There was a lot more to comics collecting, he found, than comic books.

Origins

For those who need to get caught up, Ant-Man came into being in 1962, at the height of the Marvel Renaissance, when Pym, a brilliant biophysicist, found a way to shrink himself down to the size of an ant, whereby he mounted a flying ant and cybernetically led his antly hordes into battle. Then his girlfriend, Janet van Dyne, agreed to become the Wasp, wings, stings and all. Even with all the shrinking, the duo could still pack a helluva wallop, y’know, like Mighty Mouse.

They go on to marry, co-found the Avengers, become stars of their own comics and spawn three movies. Wasp will also serve as leader of the Avengers, hailed by Captain America as the bravest member of the team.