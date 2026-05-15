Finding his own voice: Southampton musician Barry Searle steps into the spotlight with first original album, ‘The Awakening’

by | May 15, 2026

By Carolyn Brown
For the Valley Advocate

After years of covering other artists’ music, a local musician is getting the chance to play and share his own tunes.

Guitarist and singer Barry Searle, an eighth-generation resident of Southampton, recently celebrated the release of “The Awakening,” his first album of originals. The album was inspired by the likes of The Band and Merle Haggard, and other Americana, country and bluegrass artists.

As a live performer who’s been active since the 1970s, Searle played covers for decades before this album came together.

Barry Searle, musician and band leader of Barry Searle and the Wolf Hill Band, at his home in Southampton, Thursday, April 23, 2026. DANIEL JACOBI II / Staff Photo

“You have to play to what the crowd wants, and they don’t necessarily always want to listen to your homemade music,” he said. “But you feel like you have something you want to say artistically, too.”

“Back then, there weren’t the right venues for playing original material. It was all people who came who wanted to dance to something they could sing along with,” said Peter Rzasa, a pedal steel guitarist and member of Searle’s Wolf Hill Band. “Nowadays, you’ve got a lot of wineries, a lot of breweries and people come to listen, and it’s more conducive to doing originals.”

Barry Searle, musician and band leader of Barry Searle and the Wolf Hill Band, at his home in Southampton, Thursday, April 23, 2026. DANIEL JACOBI II / Staff Photo

While the line-dancing craze of the 1990s offered a natural opening to pivot toward writing and performing original music, Searle couldn’t bring himself to leave the band he was playing with, Broken Spoke.